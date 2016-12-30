Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 78444.52, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has a large market cap size. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/23/1993. Morgan Stanley is in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Morgan Stanley, is 12283.36, and so far today it has a volume of 3030675. Performance year to date since the 2/23/1993 is 35.75%.

To help you determine whether Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.85 and forward P/E is 13.02. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Morgan Stanley has a value for PEG of 1.24. P/S ratio is 2.17 and the P/B ratio is 1.11. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.92 and 4.33 respectively.

At the current price Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is trading at, 42.25 (0.24% today), Morgan Stanley has a dividend yield of 1.90%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 25.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 17.41% after growing 81.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 66.50%, and 14.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1861.08, and the number of shares float is 1432.76. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 62.20%. The float short is 1.67%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.94. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 1.50%.

The ability for Morgan Stanley, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.5 and total debt/equity is 5.36. In terms of margins, Morgan Stanley has a gross margin of 87.00%, with its operating margin at 22.20%, and Morgan Stanley has a profit margin of 13.10%.

The 52 week high is -4.06%, with 103.36% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.17% and the 200 day simple moving average is 37.85%.

