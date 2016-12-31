Is Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13804.49, Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has a large market cap size. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/3/1977. Motorola Solutions, Inc. is in the Communication Equipment industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Motorola Solutions, Inc., is 987.09, and so far today it has a volume of 171649. Performance year to date since the 1/3/1977 is 23.87%.

To help you determine whether Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.47 and forward P/E is 16.16. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.49. P/S ratio is 2.36 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.97 and 49.13 respectively.

At the current price Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is trading at, 82.7 (-0.21% today), Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.27%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 47.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.39, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.68% after growing 211.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 80.90%, and 7.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 166.58, and the number of shares float is 164.8. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 89.30%. The float short is 2.62%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.37. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.90%, and also a return on investment of 16.80%.

The ability for Motorola Solutions, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a gross margin of 47.60%, with its operating margin at 18.00%, and Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.20%.

The 52 week high is -5.54%, with 43.10% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.61% and the 200 day simple moving average is 12.75%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.