Is MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12159.94, MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has a large market cap size. MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/26/2012. MPLX LP is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for MPLX LP, is 1594.46, and so far today it has a volume of 562680. Performance year to date since the 10/26/2012 is -7.85%.

To help you determine whether MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 30.44. PEG perhaps more useful shows that MPLX LP has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 5.67 and the P/B ratio is 1.27. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 58.46 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) is trading at, 34.32 (0.85% today), MPLX LP has a dividend yield of 6.05%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.36, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 2009.43% after growing -34.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -48.20%, and 228.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 357.33, and the number of shares float is 221.63. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 78.90%. The float short is 2.45%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.4. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.50%, and also a return on investment of 1.40%.

The ability for MPLX LP, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.59 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, MPLX LP has a gross margin of 54.90%, with its operating margin at 16.80%, and MPLX LP has a profit margin of -3.80%.

The 52 week high is -9.55%, with 119.99% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.35% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.94%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.