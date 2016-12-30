Is M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23965.46, M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has a large market cap size. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/4/1991. M&T Bank Corporation is in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for M&T Bank Corporation, is 1021.35, and so far today it has a volume of 519385. Performance year to date since the 10/4/1991 is 31.49%.

To help you determine whether M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.78 and forward P/E is 18.07. PEG perhaps more useful shows that M&T Bank Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.78. P/S ratio is 6.28 and the P/B ratio is 1.6. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1.83 and 24.12 respectively.

At the current price M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) is trading at, 156.62 (0.64% today), M&T Bank Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.80%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 36.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.49, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.72% after growing -3.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.60%, and 25.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 153.99, and the number of shares float is 144.16. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.90%, and institutional ownership is at 78.80%. The float short is 2.78%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.92. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.00%, and also a return on investment of 8.10%.

The ability for M&T Bank Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.68 and total debt/equity is 0.68. In terms of margins, M&T Bank Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 86.20%, and M&T Bank Corporation has a profit margin of 31.20%.

The 52 week high is -1.09%, with 60.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 12.55% and the 200 day simple moving average is 29.79%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.