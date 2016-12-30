Is Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19900.74, Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has a large market cap size. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/18/1987. Mylan N.V. is in the Drugs – Generic industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Mylan N.V., is 6306.37, and so far today it has a volume of 4662872. Performance year to date since the 12/18/1987 is -30.87%.

To help you determine whether Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 73.29 and forward P/E is 6.95. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Mylan N.V. has a value for PEG of 8.11. P/S ratio is 1.93 and the P/B ratio is 1.65. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 15.84 and 10.18 respectively.

At the current price Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) is trading at, 38.12 (1.98% today), Mylan N.V. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.51, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.23% after growing -31.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -127.40%, and 13.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 532.39, and the number of shares float is 439.91. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 65.00%. The float short is 6.24%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.36. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.90%, and also a return on investment of 8.20%.

The ability for Mylan N.V., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.8, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.96 and total debt/equity is 1.34. In terms of margins, Mylan N.V. has a gross margin of 43.60%, with its operating margin at 8.00%, and Mylan N.V. has a profit margin of 2.50%.

The 52 week high is -31.32%, with 13.45% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.85% and the 200 day simple moving average is -9.63%.

