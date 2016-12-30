Is Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11076.75, Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has a large market cap size. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/2002. Nasdaq, Inc. is in the Diversified Investments industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Nasdaq, Inc., is 838.74, and so far today it has a volume of 212777. Performance year to date since the 7/1/2002 is 17.30%.

To help you determine whether Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.52 and forward P/E is 16.05. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Nasdaq, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.25. P/S ratio is 3.08 and the P/B ratio is 1.93. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 22.38 and 31.56 respectively.

At the current price Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is trading at, 67.03 (0.03% today), Nasdaq, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.91%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 39.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.85, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.69% after growing 4.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -4.00%, and 6.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 165.3, and the number of shares float is 133.72. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 76.20%. The float short is 2.85%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.54. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.50%, and also a return on investment of 6.50%.

The ability for Nasdaq, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.64 and total debt/equity is 0.64. In terms of margins, Nasdaq, Inc. has a gross margin of 61.60%, with its operating margin at 24.20%, and Nasdaq, Inc. has a profit margin of 13.40%.

The 52 week high is -5.93%, with 23.49% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.89% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.72%.

