Is National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 43655.95, National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has a large market cap size. National Grid plc (NYSE: NGG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/10/2005. National Grid plc is in the Gas Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for National Grid plc, is 707.89, and so far today it has a volume of 565396. Performance year to date since the 8/10/2005 is -11.83%.

To help you determine whether National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.58 and forward P/E is 13.83. PEG perhaps more useful shows that National Grid plc has a value for PEG of 9.25. P/S ratio is 2.3 and the P/B ratio is 2.86. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.4 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) is trading at, 58.26 (-0.68% today), National Grid plc has a dividend yield of 5.10%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 79.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.34, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.54% after growing 28.70% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -44.30%, and 13.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 744.22, and the number of shares float is 719.07. The senior management bring insider ownership to 3.50%, and institutional ownership is at 5.60%. The float short is 0.08%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.79. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.50%, and also a return on investment of 8.70%.

The ability for National Grid plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 2.24 and total debt/equity is 2.57. In terms of margins, National Grid plc has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 21.40%, and National Grid plc has a profit margin of 13.20%.

The 52 week high is -21.02%, with 3.12% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.50% and the 200 day simple moving average is -13.05%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.