Is National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 14481.32, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has a large market cap size. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/29/1996. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for National Oilwell Varco, Inc., is 3883.88, and so far today it has a volume of 1247237. Performance year to date since the 10/29/1996 is 15.13%.

To help you determine whether National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is *TBA. PEG perhaps more useful shows that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.75 and the P/B ratio is 0.96. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.59 and 20.84 respectively.

At the current price National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) is trading at, 37.61 (-0.58% today), National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.53%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -8.61, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 48.00% after growing -134.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -990.40%, and -50.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 382.8, and the number of shares float is 376.29. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.14%, and institutional ownership is at 94.90%. The float short is 8.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.88. Management has seen a return on assets of -13.30%, and also a return on investment of -2.80%.

The ability for National Oilwell Varco, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.3, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.22 and total debt/equity is 0.22. In terms of margins, National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a gross margin of 9.00%, with its operating margin at -39.60%, and National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a profit margin of -38.90%.

The 52 week high is -13.80%, with 48.93% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.44% and the 200 day simple moving average is 11.20%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.