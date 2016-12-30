Is NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 29235.75, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has a large market cap size. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/30/2000. NetEase, Inc. is in the Internet Software & Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for NetEase, Inc., is 1106.42, and so far today it has a volume of 375720. Performance year to date since the 6/30/2000 is 25.02%.

To help you determine whether NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.32 and forward P/E is 15.41. PEG perhaps more useful shows that NetEase, Inc. has a value for PEG of 6.1. P/S ratio is 5.98 and the P/B ratio is 5.8. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 6.58 and 20.56 respectively.

At the current price NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) is trading at, 215.55 (-3.34% today), NetEase, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.40%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 10.98, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 19.20% after growing 40.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 45.70%, and 38.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 131.1, and the number of shares float is 129.84. The senior management bring insider ownership to 45.00%, and institutional ownership is at 58.90%. The float short is 0.79%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.92. Management has seen a return on assets of 22.40%, and also a return on investment of 19.00%.

The ability for NetEase, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.8, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0.09. In terms of margins, NetEase, Inc. has a gross margin of 57.10%, with its operating margin at 32.90%, and NetEase, Inc. has a profit margin of 29.70%.

The 52 week high is -20.66%, with 69.00% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -8.06% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.76%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.