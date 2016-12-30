Is Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 53780.36, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has a large market cap size. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/23/2002. Netflix, Inc. is in the CATV Systems industry and Services sector. Average volume for Netflix, Inc., is 8810.88, and so far today it has a volume of 2894187. Performance year to date since the 5/23/2002 is 9.57%.

To help you determine whether Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 336.91 and forward P/E is 130.01. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Netflix, Inc. has a value for PEG of 4.73. P/S ratio is 6.58 and the P/B ratio is 21.24. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 40.04 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is trading at, 123.8 (-1.22% today), Netflix, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.37, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 138.02% after growing -54.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 74.70%, and 31.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 429.11, and the number of shares float is 416.12. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.82%, and institutional ownership is at 81.10%. The float short is 6.44%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.04. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.40%, and also a return on investment of 6.20%.

The ability for Netflix, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.94 and total debt/equity is 0.94. In terms of margins, Netflix, Inc. has a gross margin of 31.20%, with its operating margin at 3.50%, and Netflix, Inc. has a profit margin of 2.00%.

The 52 week high is -4.24%, with 54.85% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.51% and the 200 day simple moving average is 20.14%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.