Is Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 21924.75, Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has a large market cap size. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/19/1984. Newell Brands Inc. is in the Housewares & Accessories industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Newell Brands Inc., is 4144.89, and so far today it has a volume of 793914. Performance year to date since the 7/19/1984 is 4.48%.

To help you determine whether Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 84.2 and forward P/E is 15.13. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Newell Brands Inc. has a value for PEG of 6.49. P/S ratio is 2.05 and the P/B ratio is 1.92. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 32.72 and 45.42 respectively.

At the current price Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) is trading at, 44.62 (-1.50% today), Newell Brands Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.68%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 85.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.54, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.92% after growing -28.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -22.40%, and 158.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 483.99, and the number of shares float is 473.76. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 96.70%. The float short is 3.65%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.17. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.70%, and also a return on investment of 7.20%.

The ability for Newell Brands Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.9, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 1.05 and total debt/equity is 1.12. In terms of margins, Newell Brands Inc. has a gross margin of 32.50%, with its operating margin at 4.40%, and Newell Brands Inc. has a profit margin of 3.50%.

The 52 week high is -18.93%, with 36.39% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -6.11% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.80%.

