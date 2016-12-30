Is Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18728.37, Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has a large market cap size. Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/6/1983. Newmont Mining Corporation is in the Gold industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Newmont Mining Corporation, is 7959.24, and so far today it has a volume of 7165768. Performance year to date since the 4/6/1983 is 96.79%.

To help you determine whether Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 22.2. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Newmont Mining Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.78 and the P/B ratio is 1.69. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.59 and 18.4 respectively.

At the current price Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is trading at, 34.35 (-2.60% today), Newmont Mining Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.34%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -2.46% after growing -65.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -39.90%, and 14.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 531, and the number of shares float is 528.64. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 82.60%. The float short is 2.08%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.38. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.90%, and also a return on investment of 2.30%.

The ability for Newmont Mining Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.8, and quick ratio is 2.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.41 and total debt/equity is 0.46. In terms of margins, Newmont Mining Corporation has a gross margin of 42.50%, with its operating margin at 18.60%, and Newmont Mining Corporation has a profit margin of -3.40%.

The 52 week high is -25.28%, with 114.84% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.12% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.81%.

