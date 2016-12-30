Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 56001.48, NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has a large market cap size. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/10/1983. NextEra Energy, Inc. is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for NextEra Energy, Inc., is 2594.03, and so far today it has a volume of 580811. Performance year to date since the 6/10/1983 is 19.14%.

To help you determine whether NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.75 and forward P/E is 18.24. PEG perhaps more useful shows that NextEra Energy, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.23. P/S ratio is 3.39 and the P/B ratio is 2.33. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 82.23 and 49.56 respectively.

At the current price NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is trading at, 119.56 (-0.52% today), NextEra Energy, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.90%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 63.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.28, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.98% after growing 8.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -16.30%, and -3.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 465.98, and the number of shares float is 465.2. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 75.00%. The float short is 2.22%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.97. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.90%, and also a return on investment of 6.50%.

The ability for NextEra Energy, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.18 and total debt/equity is 1.33. In terms of margins, NextEra Energy, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 27.60%, and NextEra Energy, Inc. has a profit margin of 14.80%.

The 52 week high is -8.07%, with 20.49% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.90% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.54%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.