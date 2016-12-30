Is Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 15054.96, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has a large market cap size. Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/27/2011. Nielsen Holdings plc is in the Information & Delivery Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Nielsen Holdings plc, is 3083.48, and so far today it has a volume of 598246. Performance year to date since the 1/27/2011 is -7.43%.

To help you determine whether Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.83 and forward P/E is 15.47. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Nielsen Holdings plc has a value for PEG of 3.14. P/S ratio is 2.4 and the P/B ratio is 3.54. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 33.76 and 138.12 respectively.

At the current price Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is trading at, 41.95 (-0.36% today), Nielsen Holdings plc has a dividend yield of 2.95%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 71.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.63, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -0.98% after growing 53.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -6.20%, and 2.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 357.6, and the number of shares float is 355.71. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 92.90%. The float short is 2.16%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.49. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.80%, and also a return on investment of 6.00%.

The ability for Nielsen Holdings plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 1.74 and total debt/equity is 1.87. In terms of margins, Nielsen Holdings plc has a gross margin of 58.70%, with its operating margin at 17.70%, and Nielsen Holdings plc has a profit margin of 9.50%.

The 52 week high is -24.03%, with 2.32% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -5.12% and the 200 day simple moving average is -16.43%.

