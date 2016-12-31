Is NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 85413.68, NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has a large market cap size. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/2/1980. NIKE, Inc. is in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for NIKE, Inc., is 9078.29, and so far today it has a volume of 3925784. Performance year to date since the 12/2/1980 is -17.33%.

To help you determine whether NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.53 and forward P/E is 19.35. PEG perhaps more useful shows that NIKE, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.85. P/S ratio is 2.55 and the P/B ratio is 6.87. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 14.37 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is trading at, 50.81 (-0.49% today), NIKE, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.41%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 28.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.27, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.68% after growing 16.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 10.90%, and 6.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1672.81, and the number of shares float is 1305.32. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.10%, and institutional ownership is at 78.20%. The float short is 1.81%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.61. Management has seen a return on assets of 18.00%, and also a return on investment of 25.50%.

The ability for NIKE, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.1, and quick ratio is 2.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.28 and total debt/equity is 0.29. In terms of margins, NIKE, Inc. has a gross margin of 45.40%, with its operating margin at 13.40%, and NIKE, Inc. has a profit margin of 11.60%.

The 52 week high is -21.63%, with 4.05% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.47% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.63%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.