Is Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NYSE:NTT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 88394.91, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NYSE:NTT) has a large market cap size. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NYSE: NTT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/29/1994. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation is in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, is 249.98, and so far today it has a volume of 88956. Performance year to date since the 9/29/1994 is 6.22%.

To help you determine whether Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NYSE:NTT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.31 and forward P/E is 10.95. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.2. P/S ratio is 0.91 and the P/B ratio is 1.15. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.24 and 11.03 respectively.

At the current price Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NYSE:NTT) is trading at, 42.04 (-0.40% today), Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.46%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 14.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.43, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.88% after growing 47.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.00%, and -2.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2094.17, and the number of shares float is 837.7. The senior management bring insider ownership to 41.00%, and institutional ownership is at 1.30%. The float short is 0.03%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.97. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.10%, and also a return on investment of 7.60%.

The ability for Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.39 and total debt/equity is 0.47. In terms of margins, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation has a gross margin of 51.60%, with its operating margin at 13.40%, and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation has a profit margin of 7.30%.

The 52 week high is -15.36%, with 10.66% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.54% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.57%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.