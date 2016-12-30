Is Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 27208.94, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has a large market cap size. Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/3/1994. Nokia Corporation is in the Communication Equipment industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Nokia Corporation, is 13140.32, and so far today it has a volume of 9484934. Performance year to date since the 1/3/1994 is -27.33%.

To help you determine whether Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 18.51. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Nokia Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.27 and the P/B ratio is 1.44. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.72 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is trading at, 4.78 (-0.93% today), Nokia Corporation has a dividend yield of 6.00%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.13, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 33.85% after growing -53.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -142.70%, and 94.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 5633.32, and the number of shares float is 5633.32. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 5.40%. The float short is 0.68%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.9. Management has seen a return on assets of -4.90%, and also a return on investment of 10.60%.

The ability for Nokia Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.19 and total debt/equity is 0.22. In terms of margins, Nokia Corporation has a gross margin of 36.30%, with its operating margin at -10.30%, and Nokia Corporation has a profit margin of -9.30%.

The 52 week high is -33.06%, with 18.44% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.93% and the 200 day simple moving average is -9.58%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.