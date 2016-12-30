Is Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22559.06, Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) has a large market cap size. Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NMR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/16/1995. Nomura Holdings, Inc. is in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Nomura Holdings, Inc., is 195.64, and so far today it has a volume of 39186. Performance year to date since the 5/16/1995 is 5.77%.

To help you determine whether Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.45 and forward P/E is 14.9. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.68. P/S ratio is 1.62 and the P/B ratio is 0.93. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.77 and 1.7 respectively.

At the current price Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) is trading at, 5.87 (0.00% today), Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.87%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 8.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.29, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -5.29% after growing -40.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 32.10%, and 2.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3843.11, and the number of shares float is 3812.03. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 0.50%. The float short is 0.02%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.86. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.30%, and also a return on investment of 0.50%.

The ability for Nomura Holdings, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.8 and total debt/equity is 10.29. In terms of margins, Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a gross margin of 80.50%, with its operating margin at 11.20%, and Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a profit margin of 7.60%.

The 52 week high is -13.29%, with 76.28% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is 27.88%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.