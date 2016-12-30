Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 31624.18, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has a large market cap size. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/2/1982. Norfolk Southern Corporation is in the Railroads industry and Services sector. Average volume for Norfolk Southern Corporation, is 1833.92, and so far today it has a volume of 692602. Performance year to date since the 6/2/1982 is 32.39%.

To help you determine whether Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.17 and forward P/E is 17.87. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Norfolk Southern Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.87. P/S ratio is 3.19 and the P/B ratio is 2.57. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 32.14 and 79.26 respectively.

At the current price Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) is trading at, 108.19 (-0.58% today), Norfolk Southern Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.17%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 43.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.4, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.59% after growing -20.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.10%, and -7.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 290.61, and the number of shares float is 290.28. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 69.50%. The float short is 1.19%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.89. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.70%, and also a return on investment of 8.90%.

The ability for Norfolk Southern Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.77 and total debt/equity is 0.82. In terms of margins, Norfolk Southern Corporation has a gross margin of 42.70%, with its operating margin at 29.80%, and Norfolk Southern Corporation has a profit margin of 16.20%.

The 52 week high is -2.91%, with 71.06% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.01% and the 200 day simple moving average is 18.95%.

