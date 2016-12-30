Is Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20106.6, Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has a large market cap size. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Northern Trust Corporation is in the Asset Management industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Northern Trust Corporation, is 1416.97, and so far today it has a volume of 306070. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 25.52%.

To help you determine whether Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.07 and forward P/E is 18.85. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Northern Trust Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.78. P/S ratio is 4 and the P/B ratio is 2.31. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.11 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) is trading at, 88.98 (0.39% today), Northern Trust Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.71%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 43.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.21, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.48% after growing 20.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.70%, and 5.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 226.86, and the number of shares float is 224.98. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 81.70%. The float short is 1.06%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.68. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.80%, and also a return on investment of 0.90%.

The ability for Northern Trust Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.37 and total debt/equity is 12.3. In terms of margins, Northern Trust Corporation has a gross margin of 97.00%, with its operating margin at 29.60%, and Northern Trust Corporation has a profit margin of 19.20%.

The 52 week high is -2.18%, with 67.05% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.64% and the 200 day simple moving average is 24.81%.

