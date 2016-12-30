Is Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 41131.31, Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has a large market cap size. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. Northrop Grumman Corporation is in the Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Northrop Grumman Corporation, is 1149.57, and so far today it has a volume of 364396. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is 25.23%.

To help you determine whether Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 19.85 and forward P/E is 19.28. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Northrop Grumman Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.21. P/S ratio is 1.73 and the P/B ratio is 7.18. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 37.29 and 26.66 respectively.

At the current price Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) is trading at, 232.19 (-0.19% today), Northrop Grumman Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.55%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 28.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 11.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.18% after growing 6.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 22.10%, and 2.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 176.81, and the number of shares float is 174.83. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 82.30%. The float short is 1.25%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.9. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.80%, and also a return on investment of 19.10%.

The ability for Northrop Grumman Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 1.11 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Northrop Grumman Corporation has a gross margin of 23.60%, with its operating margin at 12.80%, and Northrop Grumman Corporation has a profit margin of 9.00%.

The 52 week high is -8.18%, with 34.85% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.57% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.96%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.