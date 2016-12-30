Is Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 190593.27, Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has a large market cap size. Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/7/1996. Novartis AG is in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Novartis AG, is 3126.21, and so far today it has a volume of 3114773. Performance year to date since the 11/7/1996 is -12.53%.

To help you determine whether Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.57 and forward P/E is 14.97. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Novartis AG has a value for PEG of 5.48. P/S ratio is 3.84 and the P/B ratio is 2.3. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 100.9 respectively.

At the current price Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is trading at, 72.63 (0.26% today), Novartis AG has a dividend yield of 3.75%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 94.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.83, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 2.46% after growing -33.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.10%, and -1.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2631.05, and the number of shares float is 2531.62. The senior management bring insider ownership to 9.30%, and institutional ownership is at 10.10%. The float short is 0.15%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.23. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.10%, and also a return on investment of 7.80%.

The ability for Novartis AG, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.24 and total debt/equity is 0.35. In terms of margins, Novartis AG has a gross margin of 64.90%, with its operating margin at 16.80%, and Novartis AG has a profit margin of 13.70%.

The 52 week high is -14.73%, with 8.51% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.04% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.43%.

