Is Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 71967.39, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has a large market cap size. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/4/1982. Novo Nordisk A/S is in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Novo Nordisk A/S, is 4314.96, and so far today it has a volume of 1326574. Performance year to date since the 1/4/1982 is -36.64%.

To help you determine whether Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.3 and forward P/E is 16.05. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Novo Nordisk A/S has a value for PEG of 1.97. P/S ratio is 4.61 and the P/B ratio is 15.57. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 30.92 and 34.7 respectively.

At the current price Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is trading at, 35.72 (-0.28% today), Novo Nordisk A/S has a dividend yield of 3.94%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 43.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.07, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.62% after growing 34.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 18.80%, and 2.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2009.14, and the number of shares float is 1256.68. The senior management bring insider ownership to 26.40%, and institutional ownership is at 9.70%. The float short is 0.21%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.6. Management has seen a return on assets of 42.90%, and also a return on investment of 85.00%.

The ability for Novo Nordisk A/S, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0.01. In terms of margins, Novo Nordisk A/S has a gross margin of 84.80%, with its operating margin at 43.50%, and Novo Nordisk A/S has a profit margin of 33.70%.

The 52 week high is -37.80%, with 15.64% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.30% and the 200 day simple moving average is -24.17%.

