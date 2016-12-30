Is NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NYSE:DCM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 90462.71, NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NYSE:DCM) has a large market cap size. NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NYSE: DCM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/30/1999. NTT DOCOMO, Inc. is in the Diversified Communication Services industry and Technology sector. Average volume for NTT DOCOMO, Inc., is 167.73, and so far today it has a volume of 65471. Performance year to date since the 6/30/1999 is 11.61%.

To help you determine whether NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NYSE:DCM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.01 and forward P/E is 13.15. PEG perhaps more useful shows that NTT DOCOMO, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.15. P/S ratio is 2.31 and the P/B ratio is 1.85. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.48 and 28.93 respectively.

At the current price NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (NYSE:DCM) is trading at, 22.7 (-0.79% today), NTT DOCOMO, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.15%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 20.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.43, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.41% after growing 39.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 39.20%, and 3.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3953.79, and the number of shares float is 1533.41. The senior management bring insider ownership to 66.50%, and institutional ownership is at 0.50%. The float short is 0.01%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.28. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.90%, and also a return on investment of 10.30%.

The ability for NTT DOCOMO, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.4, and quick ratio is 2.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.04 and total debt/equity is 0.04. In terms of margins, NTT DOCOMO, Inc. has a gross margin of 61.10%, with its operating margin at 19.70%, and NTT DOCOMO, Inc. has a profit margin of 13.80%.

The 52 week high is -20.15%, with 16.83% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.04% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.95%.

