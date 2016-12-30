Is Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 19449.47, Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has a large market cap size. Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/1/1983. Nucor Corporation is in the Steel & Iron industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Nucor Corporation, is 3085.8, and so far today it has a volume of 1090089. Performance year to date since the 9/1/1983 is 55.79%.

To help you determine whether Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 38.18 and forward P/E is 17.84. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Nucor Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.59. P/S ratio is 1.24 and the P/B ratio is 2.52. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.26 and 23.33 respectively.

At the current price Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) is trading at, 59.65 (-2.10% today), Nucor Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.48%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 74.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.6, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 51.08% after growing -50.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 19.20%, and 1.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 319.21, and the number of shares float is 316.61. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 80.10%. The float short is 2.56%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.63. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.40%, and also a return on investment of 5.60%.

The ability for Nucor Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.5, and quick ratio is 2.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.56 and total debt/equity is 0.57. In terms of margins, Nucor Corporation has a gross margin of 11.80%, with its operating margin at 7.60%, and Nucor Corporation has a profit margin of 4.10%.

The 52 week high is -11.74%, with 81.31% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.68% and the 200 day simple moving average is 17.37%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.