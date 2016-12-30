Is NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 58165.35, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has a large market cap size. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/22/1999. NVIDIA Corporation is in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry and Technology sector. Average volume for NVIDIA Corporation, is 14503.02, and so far today it has a volume of 22292912. Performance year to date since the 1/22/1999 is 241.33%.

To help you determine whether NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 58.22 and forward P/E is 41.33. PEG perhaps more useful shows that NVIDIA Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.04. P/S ratio is 9.48 and the P/B ratio is 11.26. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.72 and 54.06 respectively.

At the current price NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is trading at, 106.58 (-4.35% today), NVIDIA Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.50%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 20.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.91, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.68% after growing -3.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 90.60%, and 53.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 521.99, and the number of shares float is 503.68. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.70%, and institutional ownership is at 86.90%. The float short is 14.05%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.88. Management has seen a return on assets of 15.20%, and also a return on investment of 10.30%.

The ability for NVIDIA Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 4.1, and quick ratio is 3.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.38 and total debt/equity is 0.57. In terms of margins, NVIDIA Corporation has a gross margin of 57.90%, with its operating margin at 23.70%, and NVIDIA Corporation has a profit margin of 19.50%.

The 52 week high is -11.13%, with 334.78% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 22.38% and the 200 day simple moving average is 79.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.