Is NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 33832.73, NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has a large market cap size. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/6/2010. NXP Semiconductors NV is in the Semiconductor – Broad Line industry and Technology sector. Average volume for NXP Semiconductors NV, is 4935.87, and so far today it has a volume of 1563730. Performance year to date since the 8/6/2010 is 16.44%.

To help you determine whether NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 37.17 and forward P/E is 14.09. PEG perhaps more useful shows that NXP Semiconductors NV has a value for PEG of 1.38. P/S ratio is 3.9 and the P/B ratio is 3.12. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 21.56 and 23.37 respectively.

At the current price NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) is trading at, 97.8 (-0.31% today), NXP Semiconductors NV has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.64, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 19.43% after growing 181.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -82.30%, and 62.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 344.88, and the number of shares float is 341.65. The senior management bring insider ownership to 86.40%, and institutional ownership is at 87.90%. The float short is 1.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.78. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.60%, and also a return on investment of 10.00%.

The ability for NXP Semiconductors NV, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.83 and total debt/equity is 0.89. In terms of margins, NXP Semiconductors NV has a gross margin of 40.60%, with its operating margin at 7.60%, and NXP Semiconductors NV has a profit margin of 7.50%.

The 52 week high is -9.06%, with 58.74% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.89% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.32%.

