Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 54905.74, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has a large market cap size. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. Occidental Petroleum Corporation is in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Occidental Petroleum Corporation, is 5157.39, and so far today it has a volume of 962482. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is 10.35%.

To help you determine whether Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 55.38. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 5.38 and the P/B ratio is 2.45. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 17.27 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is trading at, 71.46 (-0.20% today), Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a dividend yield of 4.25%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -8.17, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 248.30% after growing -825.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 90.90%, and -15.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 766.84, and the number of shares float is 760.36. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 82.50%. The float short is 1.66%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.44. Management has seen a return on assets of -12.90%, and also a return on investment of -25.40%.

The ability for Occidental Petroleum Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 0.37 and total debt/equity is 0.37. In terms of margins, Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a gross margin of 48.90%, with its operating margin at -77.20%, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a profit margin of -53.70%.

The 52 week high is -7.27%, with 27.86% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.15% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.73%.

