Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20158.79, Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has a large market cap size. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Omnicom Group Inc. is in the Advertising Agencies industry and Services sector. Average volume for Omnicom Group Inc., is 1801.82, and so far today it has a volume of 989602. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 16.19%.

To help you determine whether Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.18 and forward P/E is 16.86. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Omnicom Group Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.62. P/S ratio is 1.32 and the P/B ratio is 8.75. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.24 and 14.47 respectively.

At the current price Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) is trading at, 84.95 (-0.85% today), Omnicom Group Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.57%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 44.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.71, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.08% after growing 3.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.20%, and 2.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 235.28, and the number of shares float is 233.75. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 98.70%. The float short is 6.56%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.51. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.30%, and also a return on investment of 19.00%.

The ability for Omnicom Group Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 2.15 and total debt/equity is 2.17. In terms of margins, Omnicom Group Inc. has a gross margin of 25.50%, with its operating margin at 12.90%, and Omnicom Group Inc. has a profit margin of 7.40%.

The 52 week high is -4.66%, with 31.11% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.48% and the 200 day simple moving average is 2.97%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.