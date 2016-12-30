Is ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12251.7, ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has a large market cap size. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. ONEOK, Inc. is in the Gas Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for ONEOK, Inc., is 1765.41, and so far today it has a volume of 495657. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is 152.10%.

To help you determine whether ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 42.29 and forward P/E is 32. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ONEOK, Inc. has a value for PEG of 8.46. P/S ratio is 1.49 and the P/B ratio is 57.41. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 51.61 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) is trading at, 57.42 (-0.97% today), ONEOK, Inc. has a dividend yield of 4.24%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 180.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.37, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.40% after growing -21.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.60%, and 24.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 211.31, and the number of shares float is 208.24. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.96%, and institutional ownership is at 73.10%. The float short is 6.38%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.52. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.80%, and also a return on investment of 7.30%.

The ability for ONEOK, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 38.82 and total debt/equity is 44.21. In terms of margins, ONEOK, Inc. has a gross margin of 29.10%, with its operating margin at 12.40%, and ONEOK, Inc. has a profit margin of 3.50%.

The 52 week high is -3.45%, with 224.38% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.53% and the 200 day simple moving average is 28.19%.

