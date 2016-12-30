Is ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12426.53, ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) has a large market cap size. ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE: OKS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/24/1993. ONEOK Partners, L.P. is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for ONEOK Partners, L.P., is 578.39, and so far today it has a volume of 461814. Performance year to date since the 9/24/1993 is 59.15%.

To help you determine whether ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 33.04 and forward P/E is 16.67. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ONEOK Partners, L.P. has a value for PEG of 1.16. P/S ratio is 1.52 and the P/B ratio is 2.17. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2259.37 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price ONEOK Partners, L.P. (NYSE:OKS) is trading at, 43.38 (-0.82% today), ONEOK Partners, L.P. has a dividend yield of 7.22%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 238.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.32, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.76% after growing -68.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.40%, and 24.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 284.1, and the number of shares float is 171.32. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 49.60%. The float short is 1.84%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.46. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.50%, and also a return on investment of 6.00%.

The ability for ONEOK Partners, L.P., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.5, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 1.16 and total debt/equity is 1.36. In terms of margins, ONEOK Partners, L.P. has a gross margin of 29.10%, with its operating margin at 12.70%, and ONEOK Partners, L.P. has a profit margin of 4.60%.

The 52 week high is -7.72%, with 109.97% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.20% and the 200 day simple moving average is 14.58%.

