Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 159456.96, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has a large market cap size. Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/12/1986. Oracle Corporation is in the Application Software industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Oracle Corporation, is 12475.1, and so far today it has a volume of 5252710. Performance year to date since the 3/12/1986 is 7.55%.

To help you determine whether Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.55 and forward P/E is 13.84. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Oracle Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.14. P/S ratio is 4.28 and the P/B ratio is 3.28. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.74 and 28.45 respectively.

At the current price Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is trading at, 38.35 (-0.87% today), Oracle Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.55%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 28.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.09, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.18% after growing -6.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -4.80%, and 0.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 4121.4, and the number of shares float is 2977.14. The senior management bring insider ownership to 27.30%, and institutional ownership is at 59.70%. The float short is 1.28%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.05. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.60%, and also a return on investment of 11.20%.

The ability for Oracle Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 4, and quick ratio is 3.9. Long term debt/equity is 1.06 and total debt/equity is 1.14. In terms of margins, Oracle Corporation has a gross margin of 80.30%, with its operating margin at 34.00%, and Oracle Corporation has a profit margin of 23.70%.

The 52 week high is -8.13%, with 17.08% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.32% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.67%.

