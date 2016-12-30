Is Orange (NYSE:ORAN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 39559.35, Orange (NYSE:ORAN) has a large market cap size. Orange (NYSE: ORAN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/20/1997. Orange is in the Telecom Services – Foreign industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Orange, is 411.55, and so far today it has a volume of 282134. Performance year to date since the 10/20/1997 is -5.72%.

To help you determine whether Orange (NYSE:ORAN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.74 and forward P/E is 12.23. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Orange has a value for PEG of 0.49. P/S ratio is 0.93 and the P/B ratio is 1.12. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Orange (NYSE:ORAN) is trading at, 15.08 (0.53% today), Orange has a dividend yield of 2.87%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.95, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.48% after growing 105.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 188.30%, and 0.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2637.29, and the number of shares float is 2133.89. The senior management bring insider ownership to 17.90%, and institutional ownership is at 1.20%. The float short is 0.02%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.99. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 6.30%.

The ability for Orange, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Orange has a gross margin of 55.50%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Orange has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -13.96%, with 7.87% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.52% and the 200 day simple moving average is -2.14%.

