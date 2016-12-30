Is O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 26581.18, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has a large market cap size. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/23/1993. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is in the Auto Parts Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., is 817.97, and so far today it has a volume of 256690. Performance year to date since the 4/23/1993 is 11.14%.

To help you determine whether O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 27.27 and forward P/E is 22.96. PEG perhaps more useful shows that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.78. P/S ratio is 3.15 and the P/B ratio is 14.06. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 47.44 and 29.11 respectively.

At the current price O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) is trading at, 277.91 (-1.32% today), O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 10.33, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.75% after growing 25.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 9.80%, and 6.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 94.38, and the number of shares float is 91.92. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.80%, and institutional ownership is at 90.40%. The float short is 6.98%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.85. Management has seen a return on assets of 14.00%, and also a return on investment of 29.40%.

The ability for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.99 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a gross margin of 52.40%, with its operating margin at 19.60%, and O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a profit margin of 12.00%.

The 52 week high is -5.10%, with 23.45% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.71% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.65%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.