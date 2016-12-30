Is ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20648.68, ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has a large market cap size. ORIX Corporation (NYSE: IX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/16/1998. ORIX Corporation is in the Credit Services industry and Financial sector. Average volume for ORIX Corporation, is 46.28, and so far today it has a volume of 14640. Performance year to date since the 9/16/1998 is 11.22%.

To help you determine whether ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9.98 and forward P/E is 7.12. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ORIX Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.51. P/S ratio is 1 and the P/B ratio is 1.02. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.32 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) is trading at, 77.73 (-0.50% today), ORIX Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.59%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 12.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.83, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.98% after growing 10.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -18.10%, and 12.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 264.32, and the number of shares float is 260.71. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 1.60%. The float short is 0.01%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.71. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.20%, and also a return on investment of 2.50%.

The ability for ORIX Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.61 and total debt/equity is 1.7. In terms of margins, ORIX Corporation has a gross margin of 29.70%, with its operating margin at 11.20%, and ORIX Corporation has a profit margin of 10.00%.

The 52 week high is -5.87%, with 36.37% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.67% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.58%.

