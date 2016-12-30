Is PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22463.84, PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has a large market cap size. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/9/1986. PACCAR Inc is in the Trucks & Other Vehicles industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for PACCAR Inc, is 2013.73, and so far today it has a volume of 781328. Performance year to date since the 7/9/1986 is 39.40%.

To help you determine whether PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 39.23 and forward P/E is 18.44. PEG perhaps more useful shows that PACCAR Inc has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.3 and the P/B ratio is 3.24. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.84 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is trading at, 64.04 (-0.51% today), PACCAR Inc has a dividend yield of 1.49%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 58.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.64, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -10.56% after growing 18.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -18.80%, and -12.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 348.98, and the number of shares float is 342.71. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.40%, and institutional ownership is at 62.30%. The float short is 2.44%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.16. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.70%, and also a return on investment of 10.20%.

The ability for PACCAR Inc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 5.2, and quick ratio is 4.9. Long term debt/equity is 1.22 and total debt/equity is 1.22. In terms of margins, PACCAR Inc has a gross margin of 20.00%, with its operating margin at 6.90%, and PACCAR Inc has a profit margin of 3.30%.

The 52 week high is -5.67%, with 51.26% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.87% and the 200 day simple moving average is 13.26%.

