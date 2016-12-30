Is Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11261.7, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has a large market cap size. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/20/2012. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. is in the Networking & Communication Devices industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Palo Alto Networks, Inc., is 1559.18, and so far today it has a volume of 581053. Performance year to date since the 7/20/2012 is -28.96%.

To help you determine whether Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 33.75. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 7.61 and the P/B ratio is 13.12. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.1 and 17.57 respectively.

At the current price Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is trading at, 125.04 (-0.07% today), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.82, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 33.43% after growing -28.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -51.30%, and 34.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 90, and the number of shares float is 88.15. The senior management bring insider ownership to 3.30%, and institutional ownership is at 87.40%. The float short is 7.26%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.11. Management has seen a return on assets of -9.30%, and also a return on investment of -15.10%.

The ability for Palo Alto Networks, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0.59. In terms of margins, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a gross margin of 73.50%, with its operating margin at -14.10%, and Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a profit margin of -16.80%.

The 52 week high is -30.57%, with 12.56% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -11.52% and the 200 day simple moving average is -11.16%.

