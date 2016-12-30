Is Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 18717.7, Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has a large market cap size. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. Parker-Hannifin Corporation is in the Industrial Equipment & Components industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Parker-Hannifin Corporation, is 1218.53, and so far today it has a volume of 300245. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is 47.85%.

To help you determine whether Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.23 and forward P/E is 18.7. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.32. P/S ratio is 1.67 and the P/B ratio is 4.04. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.74 and 23.55 respectively.

At the current price Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) is trading at, 140.09 (-0.12% today), Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a dividend yield of 1.80%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 41.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.04, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.03% after growing -15.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 10.20%, and -4.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 133.45, and the number of shares float is 131.75. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.80%, and institutional ownership is at 81.10%. The float short is 1.89%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.04. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.90%, and also a return on investment of 10.60%.

The ability for Parker-Hannifin Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.1, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.57 and total debt/equity is 0.7. In terms of margins, Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a gross margin of 22.90%, with its operating margin at 10.10%, and Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a profit margin of 7.30%.

The 52 week high is -3.68%, with 71.87% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is 16.88%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.