Is Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22122.42, Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has a large market cap size. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Paychex, Inc. is in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for Paychex, Inc., is 2200.59, and so far today it has a volume of 853124. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 19.99%.

To help you determine whether Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.65 and forward P/E is 25.56. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Paychex, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.2. P/S ratio is 7.22 and the P/B ratio is 12.18. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 75.5 and 78.64 respectively.

At the current price Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is trading at, 60.77 (-1.03% today), Paychex, Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.00%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 81.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.14, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.96% after growing 12.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.70%, and 6.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 360.3, and the number of shares float is 325.18. The senior management bring insider ownership to 10.60%, and institutional ownership is at 69.80%. The float short is 4.95%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.31. Management has seen a return on assets of 12.30%, and also a return on investment of 39.40%.

The ability for Paychex, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0.06. In terms of margins, Paychex, Inc. has a gross margin of 70.70%, with its operating margin at 38.90%, and Paychex, Inc. has a profit margin of 25.40%.

The 52 week high is -2.27%, with 37.27% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.20% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.04%.

