Is PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 48339.21, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has a large market cap size. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/6/2015. PayPal Holdings, Inc. is in the Credit Services industry and Financial sector. Average volume for PayPal Holdings, Inc., is 8017.02, and so far today it has a volume of 2642331. Performance year to date since the 7/6/2015 is 10.39%.

To help you determine whether PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 35.46 and forward P/E is 23.17. PEG perhaps more useful shows that PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.13. P/S ratio is 4.64 and the P/B ratio is 3.4. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.5 and 47.3 respectively.

At the current price PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is trading at, 39.49 (-1.18% today), PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.13, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.31% after growing 190.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.50%, and 18.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1209.69, and the number of shares float is 1132.34. The senior management bring insider ownership to 5.90%, and institutional ownership is at 81.80%. The float short is 3.00%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.23. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.60%, and also a return on investment of 8.70%.

The ability for PayPal Holdings, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a gross margin of 47.90%, with its operating margin at 14.80%, and PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a profit margin of 13.20%.

The 52 week high is -11.30%, with 29.39% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.99% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.30%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.