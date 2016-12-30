Is Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 12320.38, Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has a large market cap size. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/6/2010. Pembina Pipeline Corporation is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Pembina Pipeline Corporation, is 167.26, and so far today it has a volume of 75648. Performance year to date since the 10/6/2010 is 43.70%.

To help you determine whether Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 40.45 and forward P/E is 25.84. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Pembina Pipeline Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.15. P/S ratio is 3.87 and the P/B ratio is 2.46. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) is trading at, 31.32 (0.16% today), Pembina Pipeline Corporation has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.77, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 47.60% after growing -19.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.20%, and -5.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 394, and the number of shares float is 393.49. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 0.40%, with the short ratio at a value of 9.39. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of *TBA.

The ability for Pembina Pipeline Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Pembina Pipeline Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Pembina Pipeline Corporation has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -3.06%, with 75.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.90% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.65%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.