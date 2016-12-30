Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10270.13, Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has a large market cap size. Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/3/1973. Pentair plc is in the Industrial Equipment & Components industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for Pentair plc, is 1178, and so far today it has a volume of 413612. Performance year to date since the 5/3/1973 is 16.91%.

To help you determine whether Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 16.53. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Pentair plc has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.64 and the P/B ratio is 2.35. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 60.09 and 27.34 respectively.

At the current price Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) is trading at, 56.03 (-0.85% today), Pentair plc has a dividend yield of 2.44%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.49, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 13.48% after growing -111.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 23.80%, and 8.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 181.74, and the number of shares float is 181.06. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 94.50%. The float short is 2.60%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.99. Management has seen a return on assets of -0.50%, and also a return on investment of 0.40%.

The ability for Pentair plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.1, and quick ratio is 1.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.01 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, Pentair plc has a gross margin of 34.20%, with its operating margin at 2.80%, and Pentair plc has a profit margin of -1.00%.

The 52 week high is -15.88%, with 37.11% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.64% and the 200 day simple moving average is -4.82%.

