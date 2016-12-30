Is Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 150947.27, Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has a large market cap size. Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE: PEP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. Pepsico, Inc. is in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Pepsico, Inc., is 4479.18, and so far today it has a volume of 1314317. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 8.17%.

To help you determine whether Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.01 and forward P/E is 20.27. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Pepsico, Inc. has a value for PEG of 3.21. P/S ratio is 2.44 and the P/B ratio is 11.84. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 10.21 and 20.02 respectively.

At the current price Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) is trading at, 104.57 (-0.40% today), Pepsico, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.87%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 63.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.56, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.87% after growing -13.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 283.10%, and -1.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1437.73, and the number of shares float is 1429.13. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 70.50%. The float short is 0.70%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.23. Management has seen a return on assets of 9.30%, and also a return on investment of 14.10%.

The ability for Pepsico, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 2.3 and total debt/equity is 2.79. In terms of margins, Pepsico, Inc. has a gross margin of 55.30%, with its operating margin at 15.60%, and Pepsico, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.70%.

The 52 week high is -4.37%, with 15.44% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.70% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.81%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.