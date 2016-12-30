Is Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11711.89, Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has a large market cap size. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/17/1991. Perrigo Company plc is in the Drug Related Products industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Perrigo Company plc, is 1754.65, and so far today it has a volume of 453131. Performance year to date since the 12/17/1991 is -42.78%.

To help you determine whether Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 10.89. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Perrigo Company plc has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 2.08 and the P/B ratio is 1.36. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) is trading at, 82.91 (0.73% today), Perrigo Company plc has a dividend yield of 0.70%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -10.47, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.42% after growing -95.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is *TBA, and 0.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 142.29, and the number of shares float is 137.24. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 73.30%. The float short is 3.29%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.58. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 0.60%.

The ability for Perrigo Company plc, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.65 and total debt/equity is 0.68. In terms of margins, Perrigo Company plc has a gross margin of 38.20%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Perrigo Company plc has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -45.26%, with 4.17% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.34% and the 200 day simple moving average is -13.43%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.