Is Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 58830.69, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) has a large market cap size. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR-A) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/7/2003. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, is 10899.65, and so far today it has a volume of 2257386. Performance year to date since the 10/7/2003 is 165.29%.

To help you determine whether Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 11.71. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.66 and the P/B ratio is 0.77. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR-A) is trading at, 8.81 (-2.33% today), Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.45, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 133.30% after growing 120.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is *TBA, and -14.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 6522.25, and the number of shares float is 3522.99. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 0.32%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.05. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of *TBA.

The ability for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -25.15%, with 342.71% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -7.42% and the 200 day simple moving average is 21.76%.

