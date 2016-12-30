Is Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 62231.74, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has a large market cap size. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/10/2000. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, is 25444.18, and so far today it has a volume of 8831788. Performance year to date since the 8/10/2000 is 140.23%.

To help you determine whether Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 19.98. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.69 and the P/B ratio is 0.85. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 2.82 and 5.63 respectively.

At the current price Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is trading at, 10.11 (-2.13% today), Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.53, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 1000.00% after growing -372.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -337.80%, and -14.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 6024.37, and the number of shares float is 3895.46. The senior management bring insider ownership to 39.80%, and institutional ownership is at 11.50%. The float short is 1.62%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.48. Management has seen a return on assets of -6.40%, and also a return on investment of -1.00%.

The ability for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.7, and quick ratio is 1.4. Long term debt/equity is 1.39 and total debt/equity is 1.51. In terms of margins, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a gross margin of 31.60%, with its operating margin at -12.20%, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a profit margin of -18.30%.

The 52 week high is -19.51%, with 273.06% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -5.50% and the 200 day simple moving average is 18.66%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.