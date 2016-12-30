Is Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 197084.35, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has a large market cap size. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. Pfizer Inc. is in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Pfizer Inc., is 26056.98, and so far today it has a volume of 8285885. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 4.46%.

To help you determine whether Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 32.43 and forward P/E is 12.36. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Pfizer Inc. has a value for PEG of 4.79. P/S ratio is 3.7 and the P/B ratio is 3.12. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 13.71 and 110.66 respectively.

At the current price Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is trading at, 32.42 (-0.22% today), Pfizer Inc. has a dividend yield of 3.94%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 116.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.77% after growing -21.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -36.80%, and 7.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 6066, and the number of shares float is 6056.63. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.04%, and institutional ownership is at 70.60%. The float short is 0.72%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.68. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.60%, and also a return on investment of 7.30%.

The ability for Pfizer Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.48 and total debt/equity is 0.7. In terms of margins, Pfizer Inc. has a gross margin of 76.60%, with its operating margin at 15.10%, and Pfizer Inc. has a profit margin of 11.60%.

The 52 week high is -11.70%, with 17.92% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.86% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.91%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.