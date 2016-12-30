Is PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 30936.59, PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has a large market cap size. PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. PG&E Corporation is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for PG&E Corporation, is 2430.94, and so far today it has a volume of 582633. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 17.57%.

To help you determine whether PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 36.56 and forward P/E is 16.69. PEG perhaps more useful shows that PG&E Corporation has a value for PEG of 6.26. P/S ratio is 1.81 and the P/B ratio is 1.76. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 435.73 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) is trading at, 60.89 (-0.33% today), PG&E Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.21%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 112.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.67, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -1.56% after growing -41.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 22.90%, and 5.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 506.41, and the number of shares float is 504.24. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 83.90%. The float short is 1.10%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.28. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.30%, and also a return on investment of 4.60%.

The ability for PG&E Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.95 and total debt/equity is 1.03. In terms of margins, PG&E Corporation has a gross margin of 68.10%, with its operating margin at 7.80%, and PG&E Corporation has a profit margin of 4.90%.

The 52 week high is -6.21%, with 23.07% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.56% and the 200 day simple moving average is 0.65%.

