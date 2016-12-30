Is Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 142352.12, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has a large market cap size. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/17/2008. Philip Morris International Inc. is in the Cigarettes industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Philip Morris International Inc., is 5046.65, and so far today it has a volume of 1128729. Performance year to date since the 3/17/2008 is 8.85%.

To help you determine whether Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.93 and forward P/E is 19.14. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Philip Morris International Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.8. P/S ratio is 5.45 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 29.15 and 357.67 respectively.

At the current price Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is trading at, 91.5 (-0.25% today), Philip Morris International Inc. has a dividend yield of 4.54%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 98.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.18, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.44% after growing -7.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -0.20%, and 0.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1551.86, and the number of shares float is 1545.43. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.23%, and institutional ownership is at 71.00%. The float short is 0.83%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.54. Management has seen a return on assets of 18.70%, and also a return on investment of 52.10%.

The ability for Philip Morris International Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Philip Morris International Inc. has a gross margin of 64.50%, with its operating margin at 38.70%, and Philip Morris International Inc. has a profit margin of 24.80%.

The 52 week high is -10.26%, with 13.01% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.58% and the 200 day simple moving average is -4.21%.

