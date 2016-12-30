Is Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 45049.34, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has a large market cap size. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 4/12/2012. Phillips 66 is in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Phillips 66, is 2177.87, and so far today it has a volume of 519388. Performance year to date since the 4/12/2012 is 9.28%.

To help you determine whether Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.7 and forward P/E is 15.95. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Phillips 66 has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.53 and the P/B ratio is 1.99. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 19.28 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is trading at, 86.3 (-0.40% today), Phillips 66 has a dividend yield of 2.91%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 62.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.82, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 58.97% after growing 8.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -66.70%, and -16.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 519.9, and the number of shares float is 519.71. The senior management bring insider ownership to 10.84%, and institutional ownership is at 70.10%. The float short is 2.11%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.04. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.10%, and also a return on investment of 13.20%.

The ability for Phillips 66, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.32 and total debt/equity is 0.39. In terms of margins, Phillips 66 has a gross margin of 29.00%, with its operating margin at 4.20%, and Phillips 66 has a profit margin of 2.40%.

The 52 week high is -2.89%, with 23.18% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.62%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.